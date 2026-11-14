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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana property dealer gets Rs 1-crore extortion threat; caller claims to be gangster Doni Bal

Ludhiana property dealer gets Rs 1-crore extortion threat; caller claims to be gangster Doni Bal

The caller allegedly identifies himself as gangster Doni Bal, demands Rs 1 crore, warning of dire consequences if the demand was not met

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:24 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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According to the police, the complainant, Hemraj alias Raji, said he recently received a call from an international number. Representative Image/iStock
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A property dealer in Ludhiana has allegedly received an extortion call from a person claiming to be gangster Doni Bal, who demanded Rs 1 crore and warned of consequences if the amount was not paid.

Acting on the complainant's statement, the Jamalpur police station have registered a case against an unknown person under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and started an investigation.

According to the police, the complainant, Hemraj alias Raji, said he recently received a call from an international number (+1 506 803-7683). The caller allegedly identified himself as gangster Doni Bal and demanded Rs 1 crore, warning of dire consequences if the demand was not met.

After the call, a complaint was lodged with the police. Police are collecting information related to the number from which the call was made.

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Bal’s real name is Balwinder Singh. He is a resident of Patti Balel village in Amritsar.

According to police, he is associated with the Mann Ghanashyampuria–Doni Bal faction of the Gopi Ghanashyampuria gang. His name has also been linked with the Devinder Bambiha gang.

He is accused of running an extortion racket in Punjab through his network while living abroad. Reports say more than 32 FIRs have been registered against him in connection with serious offences, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, arms smuggling, robbery and dacoity.

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In a similar incident, the Ludhiana police had registered a case on Thursday following a complaint by another property dealer, who alleged that he had received an extortion call from an international number. The caller had reportedly demanded Rs 3 crore.

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