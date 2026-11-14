Ludhiana property dealer, brother get Rs 3-cr extortion threat

A Ludhiana-based property dealer and his brother have allegedly received threats from an unidentified caller demanding Rs 3 crore as extortion money. The suspect has threatened to kill them and harm their family if they fail to pay the amount. The Division Number 3 police have registered a case against an unidentified person on the complaint of the property dealer.

In his complaint, Deepak Gupta of New Shivaji Nagar, said he was engaged in the property business. He alleged that he and his brother, Sandeep Gupta had been receiving repeated calls from several mobile numbers, including international ones. The caller demanded Rs 3 crore and threatened them with dire consequences if they failed to arrange the money.

The complainant said the suspect also sent threatening text messages and voice notes through WhatsApp on November 12, putting pressure on the brothers to pay the money. The caller allegedly used international virtual numbers, making it difficult to trace his identity and location. The repeated threats have left the family worried about safety.

SHO Gurjeet Singh said the police had started a technical investigation with the help of cyber experts.