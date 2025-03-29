DT
PT
Ludhiana: Property tax camp held at Grewal Colony in Ward 13

Ludhiana: Property tax camp held at Grewal Colony in Ward 13

For facilitating residents in submitting property tax returns at their doorsteps, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is organising property tax camps in the city, and one such camp was held at Grewal Colony (Ward 13). Mayor Inderjit Kaur also inspected the camp and interacted with the residents.
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:01 PM Mar 29, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
For facilitating residents in submitting property tax returns at their doorsteps, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is organising property tax camps in the city, and one such camp was held at Grewal Colony (Ward 13).

Mayor Inderjit Kaur also inspected the camp and interacted with the residents. Officials were directed to provide hassle-free services to locals. A large number of residents submitted their property tax returns during the camp and appreciated the civic body for the initiative.

Kaur and MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal appealed to the locals to submit the property tax and water-sewer bills by March 31 to avoid penalty. For avoiding long queues, the residents can also submit the pending taxes online by visiting www.mcludhiana.gov.in.

A 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent annual interest would be imposed on those failing to submit the tax by March 31.

A 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent annual interest would be imposed on those failing to submit the tax by March 31.

For facilitating locals to submitting taxes without penalty, the civic body kept the zonal 'Suvidha Kendras' open on March 29 (Saturday), and these will also remain open on March 30 (Sunday) and March 31 (holiday — Eid-al-Fitr) from 9 am to 5 pm.

