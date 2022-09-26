Ludhiana: Protest over construction of effluent treatment plant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 25

Residents of Kapil Park, located on Hambran Road, along with members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) staged a protest against the construction of an effluent treatment plant (ETP) in their locality. The ETP is being constructed to treat dung-laden waste water of the Haibowal Dairy Complex located in the vicinity.

The area residents said collecting and treating dung and animal excrement of dairies in the residential area in this manner would create problem of stench, flies, mosquitoes and diseases for them and their children. They demanded that the ETP be moved to some non-residential location.

Balwinder Kaur, a resident of the area, said they had been demanding for many years that dairies should be shifted from their present locations, but the government was constructing effluent treatment plant here while ignoring their health and cleanliness.

Sunny Bhariya, a member of Change Maker Organisation, said residents strongly demanded from the government to stop the construction of the ETP.

“A wrong project has been started in the name of the rejuvenation of the Buddha Dariya, which will create far more problems than it will solve. The owners of dairies are also willing to leave the area, but instead of taking decisions in public interest, the government is imposing the ETP on us,” protesting residents said.

Kapil Arora of the Public Action Committee said it was difficult to treat dung in an ETP. The failure of the ETP would cause a huge loss to the Buddha Dariya Rejuvenation Project.

Jaskirat Singh of the PAC said experts had warned many times that ETPs were not a solution to the problem of dairies but the government was opting for bureaucratic solutions instead of paying heed to experts.