Ludhiana: Protesters slam power minister over ‘unmet’ promises

Various unions of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees and pensioners held a meeting on Sunday and slammed the power minister over “unmet” promises.

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The PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazim Ekta Manch Punjab, Association of Junior Engineers, Grid Sub-Station Employees Union, Powercom and Transco Pensioners Union Punjab and Pensioners Welfare Federation were a part of the meeting.

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They condemned the power minister and PSPCL management for failing to implement agreements reached earlier, including financial issues such as corporation pay scales for employees recruited after July 17, 2020; pay benefits for those promoted after November 17, 2021; implementing a finance circular for JE category; revising basic pay; and addressing wages of contingency workers.

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Other demands included waiving of 12 per cent interest imposed under the solatium policy, resolving recruitment issues, service benefits for contract workers, promotions across categories and regularisation.

The unions announced statewide sit-ins and a march outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Sangrur on June 28, followed by a “work-to-rule” campaign from July 1, restricting duties to prescribed hours. In the third week of July, employees will take collective leave and pensioners will present themselves for arrest outside Deputy Commissioners’ offices across the state.

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Union leaders said that despite employees working round-the-clock under unsafe conditions to ensure electricity with 45,000 posts lying vacant and shortage of safety kits and equipment, their genuine demands were being ignored.