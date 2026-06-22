DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Protesters slam power minister over ‘unmet’ promises

Ludhiana: Protesters slam power minister over ‘unmet’ promises

Announce statewide sit-ins, march to CM’s Sangrur residence on June 28

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:45 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

Various unions of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees and pensioners held a meeting on Sunday and slammed the power minister over “unmet” promises.

Advertisement

The PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazim Ekta Manch Punjab, Association of Junior Engineers, Grid Sub-Station Employees Union, Powercom and Transco Pensioners Union Punjab and Pensioners Welfare Federation were a part of the meeting.

Advertisement

They condemned the power minister and PSPCL management for failing to implement agreements reached earlier, including financial issues such as corporation pay scales for employees recruited after July 17, 2020; pay benefits for those promoted after November 17, 2021; implementing a finance circular for JE category; revising basic pay; and addressing wages of contingency workers.

Advertisement

Other demands included waiving of 12 per cent interest imposed under the solatium policy, resolving recruitment issues, service benefits for contract workers, promotions across categories and regularisation.

The unions announced statewide sit-ins and a march outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Sangrur on June 28, followed by a “work-to-rule” campaign from July 1, restricting duties to prescribed hours. In the third week of July, employees will take collective leave and pensioners will present themselves for arrest outside Deputy Commissioners’ offices across the state.

Advertisement

Union leaders said that despite employees working round-the-clock under unsafe conditions to ensure electricity with 45,000 posts lying vacant and shortage of safety kits and equipment, their genuine demands were being ignored.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts