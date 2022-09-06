Ludhiana: Public parks in Focal Points in state of neglect

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, September 5

Public parks in Focal Points falling under Zone B of the Municipal Corporation (MC) are in a bad shape due to neglect of the authorities concerned. Moreover, these were being used by encroachers to dump waste, illegal construction, parking vehicles and for illegal activities such as gambling and drugs.

As per the MC, the Industry Department has to do the demarcation first, while Industry Department maintains that these were handed over to the Municipal Corporation in 1972. Pankaj Sharma, general secretary, CICU, said the parks of focal point are in pathetic condition. He added ever since Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) handed over the Focal Points to the MC, they have stopped taking responsibility of maintenance of Focal Points.

Wild overgrowth around a walking track and outdoor gym equipment at a public park in Ludhiana.

The MC takes property tax from all units whether running or shut but fail to provide basic facilities to them. “As nobody is bothered about the parks, factories dump garbage here, including industrial and domestic solid waste. These plots are full of weed and wild overgrowth giving ambush to miscreants,” added Sharma.

Many units want to adopt the adjoining parks but the process is very tedious due to which these remain in a bad shape. The government should make a liberal policy to enable all units of Focal Points to adopt parks which will not only help in beautification of the area but also help in reducing theft and maintain law and order, feels CICU general secretary.

Rajiv Jain, general secretary, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation, said the side grills are stolen as the cost of iron has increased, people steal and sell the iron rods. They have encroached upon the parks and have made their shanties there.

Rakesh Kansal, general manager, Industries, said the Industries Department had nothing to do with the public parks as these were handed over to the Municipal Corporation long time back in 1972.

Sonal Chaudhry, Zonal Commissioner Zone B, MC, said 1-2 park management committees had stopped the maintenance as they were not released the payments by the Municipal Corporation. “We are working on this issue. As far as other parks are concerned, we need to check where are the dumps or which are not maintained as most of the parks are maintained by the Committees only,” added the Zonal Commissioner.