Ludhiana pulls off thrilling win over Mohali

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 13

Ludhiana pulled off a thrilling 12-run victory over Mohali in the second league match in group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District U-19 One Day Cricket Championship played at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Saturday.

Ludhiana won the toss and opted to bat first. They were restricted to a total of 168 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Shabd Tangri remained unbeaten on 53 runs.

Saksham Vij scored 50 runs while Jaiveer Singh Juneja and Aradya Shukla contributed 14 runs each.

For the visitors, Himanshu Masih was the most successful bowler, chipping in with three wickets for 30 runs and Aryan Bhatia secured wickets for 29 runs while Aryamann Singh took one wicket for 25 runs.

In reply, Mohali were cruising well to wrap up the issue (97 for 5 after 28.4 overs) and then 152 for 7 after 47.1 overs but lost the remaining three wickets after adding just four runs (156 all out in 48.3 overs) thus losing the cliffhanger by twelve runs.

For the losing side, Jovanpreet Singh made 30 runs, Sanraj Singh contributed 26 runs and Noorpreet Singh scored 25 runs while Himanshu Masih made 18 runs but they could not help their team to overhaul Ludhiana’s total.

For hosts Ludhiana, Shabd Tangri took three wickets for 25 runs while Sanyam Gill and Karanjot Singh Mangat grabbed two wickets each after conceding 25 and 29 runs, respectively whereas Siddhant Tiwari got one for 35.

The next match is scheduled for August 15 between Ludhiana and Ropar to be played at Ludhiana.