DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Punjab Agricultural University entomologist contributes to prominent journal

Ludhiana: Punjab Agricultural University entomologist contributes to prominent journal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:14 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

An entomologist of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) brought laurels to the institution by contributing to a research paper published in a prominent international journal. Sarwan Kumar, principal entomologist, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, is among the international team of scientists whose research has been published in the prestigious journal Science Advances, a leading scientific journal.

Advertisement

The research article titled ‘Plant diversity modifies multi-trophic interactions in croplands, grasslands and forests’ provides a comprehensive global assessment of how plant diversity influences interactions among plants, herbivores and their natural enemies. The study analysed evidence from 149 field studies conducted across 27 countries and five continents, making it one of the most extensive global syntheses of plant diversity-mediated multi-trophic interactions.

Advertisement

The study found that increasing plant diversity can fundamentally alter ecological interactions across different ecosystem. In croplands, greater plant diversity was associated with stronger natural enemy pressure relative to herbivores, indicating enhanced top-down biological control of crop pests. The enemy-to-herbivore abundance ratio increased substantially in both organic and non-organic croplands, suggesting that crop diversification can contribute to preventive and sustainable pest management.

Advertisement

In contrast, grasslands and forests primarily exhibited patterns consistent with bottom-up ecological effects, where greater plant diversity enhanced plant productivity and supported herbivore and natural-enemy communities. These findings demonstrate that the ecological consequences of plant diversity vary according to ecosystem type and management practices.

The research has important implications for sustainable agriculture. It highlights crop diversification and habitat management as promising approaches for strengthening natural biological control, reducing dependence on chemical pest management, and promoting biodiversity and ecosystem functioning.

Advertisement

wuw

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts