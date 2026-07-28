Ludhiana: Punjab Agricultural University entomologist contributes to prominent journal

An entomologist of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) brought laurels to the institution by contributing to a research paper published in a prominent international journal. Sarwan Kumar, principal entomologist, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, is among the international team of scientists whose research has been published in the prestigious journal Science Advances, a leading scientific journal.

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The research article titled ‘Plant diversity modifies multi-trophic interactions in croplands, grasslands and forests’ provides a comprehensive global assessment of how plant diversity influences interactions among plants, herbivores and their natural enemies. The study analysed evidence from 149 field studies conducted across 27 countries and five continents, making it one of the most extensive global syntheses of plant diversity-mediated multi-trophic interactions.

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The study found that increasing plant diversity can fundamentally alter ecological interactions across different ecosystem. In croplands, greater plant diversity was associated with stronger natural enemy pressure relative to herbivores, indicating enhanced top-down biological control of crop pests. The enemy-to-herbivore abundance ratio increased substantially in both organic and non-organic croplands, suggesting that crop diversification can contribute to preventive and sustainable pest management.

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In contrast, grasslands and forests primarily exhibited patterns consistent with bottom-up ecological effects, where greater plant diversity enhanced plant productivity and supported herbivore and natural-enemy communities. These findings demonstrate that the ecological consequences of plant diversity vary according to ecosystem type and management practices.

The research has important implications for sustainable agriculture. It highlights crop diversification and habitat management as promising approaches for strengthening natural biological control, reducing dependence on chemical pest management, and promoting biodiversity and ecosystem functioning.

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