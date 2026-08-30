Ludhiana: Punjab employees escalate agitation, announce fresh protest plan

The standoff between Punjab government employees and the state government is set to escalate in the coming days, with employee organisations under the banner of the Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch on Sunday announcing a series of protests and demonstrations from September through October.

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The decisions were taken during a meeting held at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana.

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It was decided to hold district-level gatherings on September 6, followed by a state-wide mass leave on September 8. On September 12 and 13, employees will stage demonstrations outside the residences of ministers. A massive rally has also been scheduled in Sangrur on October 10. Employees will go on mass casual leave again on October 21 and 22.

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The unions also unveiled a campaign titled “Return of the Chief Minister from Chandigarh Secretariat to Village Satoj”, symbolising their demand to push the Chief Minister out of the Secretariat until their demands are met.

Employees have further decided to set up a symbolic “Employees’ Assembly” in Chandigarh on September 30 and will invite all 117 MLAs and 13 MPs to attend. Seats will be arranged for them, and they will be questioned directly on issues concerning employees and pensioners.

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The coordination committee has also declared solidarity with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and decided to participate in the farmers’ protest scheduled in Chandigarh from September 1 to 7.

The standoff between the employees and the government began on August 27, when more than three lakh government employees participated in a mass casual leave.

On the same day, a meeting between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and employee representatives was scheduled in Jalandhar but was cancelled after the Chief Minister stated that talks would be held only if the unions called off their strike. The episode sparked widespread anger among employees, who said they felt humiliated and ignored.

Meanwhile, administrative secretaries and heads of departments were directed on Saturday to issue show-cause notices to employees found absent without authorisation, further escalating the agitation.

Employees have been protesting over their long-pending demands, which include the release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments and arrears, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contractual employees, extension of standard Punjab pay scales to staff recruited after July 17, 2020, implementation of minimum wages for mid-day meal, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and restoration of the Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme, among other demands.

Union leaders said the agitation would continue until every demand was accepted.

Important decisions taken in meeting