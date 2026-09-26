Ludhiana Punjab’s lone success in early breastfeeding initiation

Of Punjab’s 23 districts, Ludhiana is the only one to record an improvement in early initiation of breastfeeding, rising from 46.8 per cent in the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 to 60.6 per cent in the NFHS-6. The other 22 districts have reported a decline.

The NFHS-6 figure for the state has fallen to 38.2 per cent, from 53.1% in the NFHS-5, which is certainly a matter of concern. However, the district-level data brings some encouraging news.

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“I was quite taken aback when I first saw the decline in state’s rate of breastfeeding initiation within the first hour of birth. But the good news is that in Ludhiana, the proportion of children under three years who were breastfed within one hour of birth has increased significantly from 46.8 per cent in the NFHS-5 to 60.6 per cent in the NFHS-6,” said Dr Rajinder Gulati, a national trainer for infant and young child feeding.

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The improvement is particularly gratifying as it comes after years of sustained work to create awareness about the importance of early initiation of breastfeeding and to strengthen breastfeeding support among healthcare professionals, mothers and families.

“I have personally worked consistently in this area through training, counselling, advocacy and capacity-building and seeing this improvement in the district is encouraging,” Dr Gulati said.

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Need to replicate Ludhiana success in state, says expert

“At the same time, we cannot ignore the decline across the state. The Ludhiana experience shows that progress is possible when breastfeeding promotion is given sustained attention. Now, we need to understand what has contributed to the improvement and replicate effective strategies across the state so that every mother receives the support she needs to initiate breastfeeding within the first hour of birth,” he said.

Dr Monika Arora, a Ludhiana-based gynaecologist, said: “Early initiation of breastfeeding is not only a maternal health measure but also a life-saving intervention for newborns. Ludhiana’s progress shows that when hospitals and families work together, the first hour after birth can truly become the ‘golden hour’ for infant survival.”

“Now, the health authorities in the state have to study what contributed to the improvement in the district and replicate the same across Punjab,” adds another expert.