Ludhiana qualify for knockouts after win over Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 17

Ludhiana logged an emphatic 208-run win over Fatehgarh Sahib in the third and last league match of group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Senior Women’s One-Day Cricket Tournament, played at Chakwal Senior Secondary School, Kurali, on Saturday.

Earlier, Ludhiana had defeated Ropar by 235 runs and outwitted Moga by 87 runs. Ludhiana secured 12 points to top the group and qualified for the knockout stage.

Today, Ludhiana posted a total of 299 runs for a loss of five wickets. The highlight of their innings was an unbeaten century by Manya Sharma, who contributed 112 runs. Other notable scorers were Aishmine Kaur and Seerat Kaur, who made 64 and 57 runs, respectively.

In reply, Fatehgarh Sahib could muster only 91 runs in 43.1 overs. Param Jugte Kaur scored 21 runs and Tess S contributed 19 runs. Sania Rajput was the most successful bowler for the side, chipping in with four wickets for 10 runs in 10 overs.

For Ludhiana, Parineeta Saroha and Manya Sharma were the main wicket takers. Parineeta took five wickets for 11 runs and Manya grabbed three wickets for just four runs.