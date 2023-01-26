Ludhiana: R-Day celebrated

Ludhiana: Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour on the premises of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, here today. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich unfurled the National Flag to mark the day. Students sang patriotic songs, recited poems and delivered speeches on the day. They pledged to serve their nation with integrity and loyalty. Waraich spoke at length about the gist of the Constitution and advised students to preserve the oneness of India.

DAV Public School

DAV Public School BRS Nagar celebrated Republic Day and Basant Panchami with great zeal and spirit on the school premises. The building was decorated with pictures of freedom fighters and national flag. Worthy Supervisor of KG Wing R. Chawla unfurled the National Flag amidst loud cheers. The students saluted the flag and pledged to uphold its honour and integrity. Patriotic songs were sung in chorus followed by stirring speeches by the school teachers. The KG Wing of the school celebrated Basant Panchami.

Spring Dale Public School

Spring Dale Public School unfurled the Tricolour to mark the 74th Republic Day. Tiny tots of kindergarten participated in colouring activity and were shown an animated patriotic movie. Students of classes I to III recited patriotic poems exhibiting their love for the nation. Classes IV and V showcased their skills and enthusiasm participating in Tricolour craft work.

National Voters’ Day celebrated

The Electoral Literacy Club of the BCM College celebrated the National Voters’ Day (NVD) to acquaint the voters with the democratic system of India and also to encourage, facilitate, and maximise enrolment, especially for new voters. The day began with morning assembly where students recited poems, delivered speech on the aforementioned theme. This was followed by an evening session during which BCMites very enthusiastically deliberated on the topics like - ‘Ballot Is More Powerful Than Bullet’, ‘Prajatantra Mein Matdan Ka Vishesh Mahatva’ & ‘My Voting-My Right.’ Electoral Literacy Club Incharge Dr Suprerna Khanna coordinated the activity.

GHG College

The Social Vision Club of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar celebrated National Voters’ Day on with patriotic fervor. A cultural event was organised on the occasion. Dr Jasleen Kaur, in-charge, Social Vision Club, gave a welcome speech to all the faculty members and students. Yamini, a student of B.Ed. fourth semester, gave speech on the topic “Importance of Celebrating Voters’ Day” and also recited a beautiful poem on the topic of “Democracy”. Kirandeep Kaur, a student of MEd Semester III, shared her thoughts on the topic “Fundamental Rights”. Another MEd student Ekamjot Kaur presented her views on the topic “Constitution of India”.