Ludhiana: R-Day celebrated with fervour

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 27

The district-level Republic Day celebrations were held at the local Guru Nanak Stadium here on Wednesday. The day was celebrated with enthusiasm and patriotism.

Cabinet Minister Punjab Randeep Singh Nabha officiated the flag hoisting ceremony and took salute from the marching contingents. On this occasion, he was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the minister remembered contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar in framing of the constitution of India. He said the Indian Constitution had united the country.

While terming the constitution as a charter of rights and duties of the people the minister said it would be a true tribute to freedom fighters if every citizen of the country abides by their duties.

MLAs Rakesh Pandey, Kuldeep Vaid and Sanjay Talwar, District and Sessions Judge Munish Singhal, PMIDB Chairman Amarjit Singh Tikka and PSIDC Chairman KK Bawa were among others, who were present on the occasion.