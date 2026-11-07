Ludhiana railway station redevelopment project misses another deadline, June next target

The much-awaited redevelopment of the Ludhiana railway station has missed another deadline, with the Northern Railway now setting June 2027 as the fresh target for completion of the Rs 528.95-crore project.

The work, which was earlier scheduled to be completed by December 2026, is expected to take another six months, leaving passengers waiting longer for a modern railway station.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sanjeev Kumar said the revised deadline for completing the redevelopment work was June next year. The project has faced repeated delays since its launch in February 2023, when it was taken up with the aim of transforming one of the busiest railway stations in the state.

The project was initially scheduled for completion by August 2025. However, the deadline was subsequently extended to April 2026 and later to December 2026. With the latest revision, the completion target has now been pushed to the middle of 2027.

Advertisement

One of the major reasons behind the delay is that the redevelopment is being carried out while the railway station continues to remain operational. The project involves extensive construction at an already busy railway junction, where train operations and passenger movement have to be maintained simultaneously.

Railway officials had earlier explained that shifting existing offices, departments and other facilities to alternative locations and clearing space for construction took considerable time. This preparatory work alone affected the pace of execution, with the main construction activities getting delayed.

The project was launched on February 2, 2023, and is being executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. It aims to give the British-era railway station a complete makeover with modern passenger facilities and improved infrastructure.

Advertisement

The redevelopment plan includes a six-storey building at the main entrance, a three-storey multi-level parking facility, another three-storey building on the Civil Lines side, a hospital, a guest house and around 130 staff quarters. An elevated approach road, spacious concourse, foot overbridges and improved platform facilities are also part of the project.

According to information, around 60 per cent of the work had been completed, while 40 per cent was still pending. The multi-level parking facility and the new hospital building have been completed while work on the main station building and several other components is continuing.

The redevelopment has also posed challenges for passengers, as construction work has affected the availability of certain facilities and passenger movement. The station handles around 45,000 to 50,000 passengers daily, making it difficult to undertake large-scale construction without affecting routine operations.

Advertisement

With another deadline announced, the railways will now have to accelerate the remaining work to ensure that the project is completed by June 2027.