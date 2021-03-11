Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana, April 26

The Railways is going to float tenders likely next month to upgrade the Ludhiana Railway Station. The estimated cost of the project would be around Rs 300 crore.

Railway officials on Tuesday visited the MC’s Zone A office to discuss the project plan before finalising the tender process. They also met Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu regarding the project. The Railways has also sought suggestions from the civic body regarding the project.

There is a plan to make an approach road to link Elevated Road with the railway station so that the visitors can reach the railway station directly from the Elevated Road. The railway officials are also planning to make a direct way to the railway station via Sham Nagar road from the bus stand.

According to information, the Ludhiana Railway Station is to be made of world-class standards equipped with modern facilities. An official said the railway station would be upgraded to a world-class level under the project. Every platform will have lifts and escalators. The soil testing for the upcoming project has already been started, the official said.

The Railways is also going to demolish the old residential quarters under its jurisdiction near the railway station. It is learnt that there would be proper entry and exit points on both sides — the Old GT Road and Civil Lines. To increase the speed of trains, rail yard upgradation would be done too.

Once the required process is done, the tenders are likely to be floated in May. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu told the railway officials that a senior officer of the Ludhiana MC would meet them within the next few days.