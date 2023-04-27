Ludhiana ranks third among 12 ‘rising cities’ in country, says survey

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 26

Ludhiana has ranked third among 12 ‘rising cities’ in the country in a latest survey, which has rated the cities on several parameters pertaining to urban infrastructure and mobility.

The study, ‘Ease of Moving Index — India Report 2022’, was conducted by the OMI Foundation (OMI), a policy research and social innovation think tank operating at the intersection of mobility innovation, governance and public good. It houses three interconnected centres which conduct cutting-edge evidence-based policy research on all things mobility.

The report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, has revealed that public transport usage among women and the trans/non-binary is the highest in Ludhiana.

Ludhiana has scored 33.7 points in the “ease of moving index” (EoMI) survey, to be ranked third, while Coimbatore and Guwahati stood first and second with 40.6 and 34.3 score, respectively.

Among other cities, Nashik ranked fourth with 33.1 score, Varanasi fifth with 32.3 points, Raipur sixth with 30.5 score, Chandigarh seventh with 29.9 points, Gurugram eighth with 28.7 score, Ranchi ninth with 27.4 points, Vijayawada 10th with 26.7 score, Mysuru 11th with 26.3 points and Jabalpur stood 12th with 26 score.

The parameters on which the ‘rising cities’ were ranked, included impetus for active and shared mobility, in which Ludhiana scored 0.292 points, seamless mobility 0.416 points, towards vision zero 0.436 points, mobility for all 0.396 points, affordable mobility 0.464 points, efficient and reliable mobility 0.409 points, clean mobility 0.483 points, future mobility 0.162 points, and 0.18 points for investment in the city.

The ‘rising cities’ comprise those with a projected population between 10 to 20 lakh. The smallest city by population is Chandigarh while the largest is the wine capital of India, Nashik. Among the 12 cities mentioned in this cluster, three cities — Jabalpur, Mysuru, and Vijayawada — were also part of EoMI 2018, four — Chandigarh, Raipur, Guwahati and Ranchi — are administrative capitals and nine are smart cities except Gurugram, Mysuru and Vijayawada. The other cities have distinct attributes and are strategically significant.

However, Ludhiana has not found a place in the other three categories of cities — “promising, booming and mega cities” — ranked in the survey.

Among the ‘rising cities’, Ludhiana and Ranchi have the lowest number of buses across all cities and therefore, have low impetus for active and shared mobility.

Chandigarh leads the way in providing impetus to active and shared mobility among the ‘rising cities’. “Investment made in the shape of 210-km dedicated cycle tracks and a thriving public bicycle sharing system across the city reflects in the healthy adoption of active and shared mobility within the city,” the EoMI report said while mentioning that the planned cycling infrastructure also acts as an impetus for citizens to own and ride bicycles.

In the “personal mobility” parameter of the “rising cities”, Ludhiana was reported to have 0.531 personalised motorised two and four-wheelers per lakh population, which was highest among all 12 “rising cities”. Lower the number of personal vehicles, higher the reliance on shared mobility, said the study.

In the “power of pedals” category, the bicycle ownership amongst respondents in Ludhiana was 0.361 per lakh population, which was seen as an impetus for active mobility. This was less than Raipur, Varanasi and Jabalpur, which have 0.378, 0.374, and 0.362 bicycle ownership per lakh population, respectively.

In the “public mobility” index, Ludhiana has 0.042 buses per lakh population, which was lowest among all the “rising cities”. The sufficient fleet of buses encourages commuters to adopt shared mobility.

However, Ludhiana has no bus rapid transit and rail-based mass transit infrastructure, which was also studied under the “mass transit” category.

In the “24x7 mobility” index, Ludhiana has 0.371 commuters per lakh population perception on ease of access to public transport at all times, which was second lowest after Varanasi with 0.367 points.

In the “adoption of public transport” category, Ludhiana’s share of commuters stating regular usage of public transport was reported 0.378 per lakh population, which was again second lowest after Vijaywada with 0.267 score.

In the “adoption of shared and active mobility” parameter, Ludhiana’s stated usage of active and shared mobility was 0.553 per lakh population, which was third lowest after Jabalpur and Varanasi with 0.461 and 0.551 points, respectively.

In the “seamless mobility” index, Ludhiana scored 0.416 points for robust mobility system, which was fourth highest after Guwahati, Coimbatore and Gurugram with 0.519. 0.447 and 0.429 points, respectively.

This parameter needs seamless integration of public transport with walking and micro-mobility modes. The parameter measures commuter perception on parking, average access and wait time and mode choices for first-and last-mile connectivity. A robust intermediate public transport system which complements mass transit modes enhances adoption of shared mobility as demonstrated across cities in all four clusters. It also documents the status of the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority. The focus is on physical and institutional integration alone.

In the ‘active first and last-mile connectivity’ index, Ludhiana’s percentage of regular public transport users choosing to walk/cycle to access mass transit was 0.313 per lakh population, which was the fifth lowest after Raipur, Chandigarh, Varanasi, and Gurugram, with 0.194, 0.279, 0.295 and 0.309 points, respectively.

In the “intermediate public transport first and last-mile connectivity” category, Ludhiana’s percentage of regular public transport users choosing intermediate public transport to access mass transit was 0.644 per lakh population, which was sixth highest after Raipur, Varanasi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Guwahati and Coimbatore, with 0.775, 0.669, 0.662, 0.659, 0.659 and 0.621 points, respectively.

In the ‘reasonable access time’ index, the commuter response on the average time taken to reach a transit stop in Ludhiana was 0.457 per lakh population, which was fourth highest after Coimbatore, Guwahati and Vijayawada, with 0.614, 0.597, and 0.500 points, respectively.

In the “reasonable wait time” parameter, Ludhiana’s commuter response on the average wait time for public transit was 0.415 per lakh population, which was sixth lowest after Mysuru, Ranchi, Jabalpur, Chandigarh, and Gurugram, with 0.127. 0186, 0.236, 0.293, and 0.377 points, respectively.

In the “ease of parking” category, Ludhiana scored 0.324 points for the adequate parking facility at transit stops for motorised vehicles and bicycles, which was third highest.

Robust mobility plan key enabler: Gadkari

“India today has embarked on a 25-year journey of ‘Amrit Kaal’ with an aim to becoming a developed nation by 2047. The role of a sustainable and resilient transport and mobility infrastructure as a catalyst of development cannot be understated. If cities are growth engines of an economy, a robust mobility system is the key enabler to the system,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

About the survey

Ease of Moving Index is India’s largest-ever mobility survey, covering over 50,000 respondents stratified by gender, disability and income across 40 cities. The study sets mobility scores and ranks cities on nine parameters covering over 40 indicators, which will be updated regularly in future years. The 2022 edition also places emphasis on active and shared mobility as a key enabler of clean mobility.