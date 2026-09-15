Ludhiana realtor attacked on road, robbed of Rs 2 lakh by 6 armed men

Six armed miscreants intercepted a realtor on Tajpur road, vandalised his car, attacked him and fled with Rs 2 lakh cash.

Following the incident, the Ludhiana police have registered a case against six persons, including three identified persons namely Jaspreet Singh of Bhamian Kalan, Jamalpur, Sunil Kumar of Mohalla Fatehgarh, Sukhwinder Singh and three unidentified assailants.

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Complainant Parminder Singh Bajwa, a resident of Sector 32, Samrala road, said that he was a property dealer and into agricultural business. On September 13, around 8 pm, he was going towards CK City in his car. When he reached the grid on Tajpur road near Central Jail, Ludhiana, six persons riding two motorcycles allegedly intercepted him. One of the accused, Sukhwinder Singh who was allegedly carrying a sharp-edged weapon, broke the glass of the driving seat, grabbed him by the neck and started pulling him out of the vehicle saying that they would kill him.

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Bajwa alleged that another accused Jaspreet Singh held the sharp-edged weapon in his hand and hit the side window of his vehicle and took away a black envelope, which had Rs 2 lakh and some important documents.

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"When I tried to raise an alarm, Sunil Kumar took out a pistol from his pocket and pointed it at me, saying that if I shouted, I would be shot dead. At that moment, an unknown person hit the windshield of my car with a baseball bat. I cried for help and people started gathering. I took advantage of the gathering crowd and drove the car away, which saved my life. The attackers also chased me with the intention of killing me, but due to darkness, I managed to escape. I rushed straight to my house with my damaged vehicle. As I was not in a stable condition, my wife Paramjit Kaur immediately took me to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana,” said the victim.

Bajwa alleged that Jaspreet and Sukhwinder had earlier lodged a false FIR against him stating that he had opened fire on them on August 27. He said he was at his house at the time of firing. His wife had sent a complaint to the Punjab DGP and CP, Ludhiana, along with the CCTV footage that showed he was at home at the time of firing so an inquiry into the case was marked to the CIA, Ludhiana.