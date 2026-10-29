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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana realtor gets clean chit in firing case

Ludhiana realtor gets clean chit in firing case

Ludhiana realtor was booked on attempt to murder charges after allegedly sending men to fire at a man in August this year

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:30 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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On August 27, Jaspreet Singh from Gobind Colony, Jamalpur, had sustained a gunshot injury to his left arm.
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The police on Wednesday gave a clean chit to realtor Parminder Singh Bajwa in a firing case pertaining to an incident that occurred in August.

Bajwa was booked on attempt to murder charges for allegedly sending men to fire at a man in August this year.

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The Police Investigation Report states, “…during investigation, no truth is found behind the allegations and Bajwa is not found to have any involvement in firing on Jaspreet Singh… persons who fired on Jaspreet Singh would be traced and arrested.”

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The probe was conducted by the crime wing of Police Commissionerate after Bajwa’s wife had approached the Commissioner of Police (CP) and raised questions over the indictment of her husband.

On August 27, one Jaspreet Singh from Gobind Colony, Jamalpur, had sustained a gunshot injury to his left arm. In his complaint to the police, Jaspreet alleged he had an old property dispute with Bajwa, due to which the latter had sent men to target him. Jaspreet was fired upon on the Bhamian-Jhabbewal road while driving home. Jaspreet had alleged the assailants were heard saying they could now “give this good news to Parminder Bajwa”.

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In letters to the Director General of Punjab Police and the CP, Bajwa’s wife had requested to check if police hurriedly registered a case against her husband without verifying his involvement. She had claimed that when the incident occurred, her husband was at home. She claimed to have submitted CCTV footage from the time.

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