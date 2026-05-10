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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana realtor’s suicide: Kin seek arrest of all accused, threaten not to cremate body

Ludhiana realtor’s suicide: Kin seek arrest of all accused, threaten not to cremate body

Surjit Singh, investigating officer, said the police were making all-out efforts to nab the accused

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Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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Locals during a candle march in Ludhiana on Saturday. Himanshu Mahajan
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The family and friends of a property dealer who died by suicide earlier in the week held a protest seeking the arrest of all accused booked on abetment charges in the case, threatening not to cremate the body till their demand was met.

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Parvinder Rimpy Aneja ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance two days ago and police booked 11 suspects based on a note left behind by the deceased.

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The candle march was conducted from Aneja’s residence to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police chowki on Saturday afternoon.

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Atul Mehta, coordinator of the march, said the family was upset the police had failed to nab those responsible for Aneja’s death.

In the note, the deceased had also shown apprehension the police would try to shield the accused, who were “influential and powerful”.

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The protesters sought immediate arrest of all the accused booked in the case.

The Punjab Colonizers And Property Dealers Association also pushed for justice for the aggrieved family, and urged the police to conduct an intensive probe to ascertain circumstances leading to the incident.

“Though the loss and shock can never be made good, the administration and the police should act expeditiously to console them,” said Parwinder Lamba, president of the dealers’ association.

Surjit Singh, investigating officer, said the police were making all-out efforts to nab the accused.

The police have tightened noose around all the accused, added Singh.

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