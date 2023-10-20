Ludhiana record victories in kabaddi

Ludhiana, October 19
Hosts SRS Government Polytechnic College, Rishi Nagar, recorded victories in the boys and girls categories in kabaddi in the Punjab Inter-Polytechnic Games that began here today. In the boys’ category, Ludhiana outperformed Ferozepur 37-24, Badbar defeated Patiala 37-30 and Bathinda beat Bareta 34-22. In the girls category, Ludhiana defeated Amritsar 38-28 and Jalandhar outplayed Patiala 44-28 to advance into the next round.
The boys kho-kho team of Ludhiana beat Kotakpura and Khunimajra and the Ludhiana girls outclassed Patiala. In other matches, Kotakpura got the better of Batala, Jalandhar outplayed Khunimajra and Bathinda overpowered Amritsar to secure berths in the second round.
Ludhiana West constituency MLA Gurpreet Singh Bassi inaugurated the games and interacted with the participants. MC Joint Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon was the guest of honour. Principal Manoj Kumar welcomed the guests and wished the participants good luck.
