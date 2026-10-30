Ludhiana records 4 farm fires in a single day, DC orders strict action

The four farm fires reported in Ludhiana district on October 29 have put the district administration on high alert, prompting it to adopt a strict approach towards stubble burning. The Punjab Remote Sensing Centre detected the incidents, following which Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain directed the concerned officers to submit an action taken report by Friday noon.

The DC has also sought a detailed compliance report on all four locations.

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The farm fires were reported from Dhollan and Roomi villages in Jagraon tehsil, Chomon village in Payal and Chak Bhaika village in Raikot tehsil.

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Interestingly, Ludhiana district has recorded almost similar numbers of farm fires on October 29 over the past three years. Five incidents were reported on this date in 2024, while four each were recorded in 2025 and 2026.

Ferozepur district has recorded the highest number of farm fires over the past three years, with 45 incidents in 2024, 32 in 2025 and 49 in 2026.

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Although the authorities have stepped up action against stubble burning in open fields, including registering FIRs for causing health hazards, the practice continues.

The Kharif season data further shows that Ludhiana has reported only six farm fire incidents between September 15 and October 29 this year. During the corresponding period, the district recorded 48 incidents in 2024 and 17 in 2025.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said the administration would continue to take a stern stand against stubble burning and would not allow the practice.

"We will take action as per law by registering FIRs, imposing penalties etc. We cannot allow anyone to play with the health of the masses and degrade the environment," Jain said.

It may be mentioned that Tarn Taran has recorded the highest number of farm fires in the state over the past three years, with 1,093 incidents, followed by Amritsar with 840 and Ferozepur with 495. Ludhiana district has reported 71 farm fires during the same period.