Ludhiana records below-normal rainfall in July so far

In Ludhiana district, the weather conditions remain unchanged. The sky is cloudy, but the chances of rain appear to be low. Still, light rainfall of about 8 mm was recorded on Thursday morning. Overall, this July has been drier than normal so far. Weather experts predict that light to moderate rainfall is expected in and around the district in the coming days.

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According to Dr. P.K. Kingra from the Agro-Meteorology Department at PAU, around 155 mm of rainfall has been recorded so far this July, against the normal average of 220.4 mm.

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“But there is still a week left in the month, and there are chances of light to moderate rainfall at many places. Both the daytime and nighttime temperatures are normal. The maximum temperature is hovering around 33.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is about 26.8 degrees Celsius. There is no weather alert as of now,” said Dr. Kingra.

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At the same time, farmers say that due to the lower rainfall this month, they have become more dependent on electricity and irrigation.

“The crop thrives on natural rainfall. The colour and overall growth of the crop are different when it receives adequate rain. However, when rainfall is scarce, farmers have to depend on electricity and tubewells. There is no issue with the crop in the fields, but the cultivation cost increases compared to when the crop receives sufficient rainfall,” said senior farmer leader Raghbir Singh Benipal.

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Although the sky has remained cloudy, the district has not received significant rainfall over the past few days. Light, scattered rainfall is expected over the next few days as well.