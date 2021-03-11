Ludhiana: Regularise contractual teachers, fill vacant posts, seek union members

Ludhiana, April 26

Commenting on the MoU signed on bringing Delhi model of education to Punjab, Charan Singh Sarabha, state patron, Government School Teachers’ Union, Punjab, and other office-bearers said today that to manage education, its objectives should be looked at first.

The main objective of education was to promote the holistic development of individuals and citizens as well as the social development of society and the country so that all citizens could contribute to the unity and integrity of the country.

The teachers said with the implementation of the Delhi model in the state, the question arises whether all schools in Delhi were operating under the same or common school system? If not, it was important to understand that education could not be improved by providing special facilities to certain schools. On the contrary, it would create divisions in society.

The union said the Kothari Education Commission of 1964-66 had stated that it was the responsibility of the education system to unite different sections of society and create a society of social equality so that every citizen and every child of the society could have quality development. The organisation would like to bring to the notice of the Punjab Chief Minister that on October 1, 1957, all district board schools of the state were merged with the Government Education Department. With this, a common school system was implemented in Punjab. This was why the people of the state had the opportunity to develop a single community.

Referring to the signal given by the Chief Minister to promote digital and online education, the teachers said no substitute for a teacher in the classroom could be provided to students in the form of gadgets. Besides, they said the organisation would soon send a written suggestion to the state government regarding the education system.

The union also demanded from the state government to regularise contractual teachers at government schools.

They said the government needs to first provide qualified teachers in all classes at government schools, vacancies of head teachers, centre head teachers, block education officers, headmasters and principals shuuld be filled and it should set aside 30 per cent of the Budget for education and to stop taking non-educational work.