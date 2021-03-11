Ludhiana: Release of Sikh prisoners sought

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 13

Members of various organisations under the banner of Darbar-e-Punjab, a joint forum of bodies, staged a protest near the statues of martyrs Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru and Shaheed Sukhdev at Jagraon Bridge, here, on Saturday, seeking the release of the ‘Bandhi Singhs’ (Sikh prisoners), who have completed their terms, but still remain lodged in different jails of the country. The protesters said the Sikh prisoners had been facing discrimination as they were not being released even after the completion of their sentences.

They also demanded justice in sacrilege cases and the killing of two Sikhs at Behbal Kalan in 2015.

Gurdeep Singh Bathinda of Darbar-e-Punjab said: We demand that the Central and state governments release the Bandhi Singhs. Those persons who are behind the Behbal Kalan firing incident should be punished. The state government should take action on the basis of the report filed by the SIT, led by the then IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.”

He said former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap was now an AAP MLA and the government should take action on his report and punish the guilty. The Darbar-e-Punjab members also announced that they would wear black clothes and carry saffron flags in a march towards Guru Nanak Stadium on Independence Day for the implementation of their demands.