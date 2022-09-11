Ludhiana resident attends Youth Assembly in New York

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

A city resident, Navkaran Singh Sandhu, attended the Youth Assembly in New York recently. The Youth Assembly is a unique platform that cultivates a global network of young leaders through exchange, education, action and impact.

The focus of this year’s summit was on four core areas that call for an urgent action, including youth, global health and citizenship, technology and inclusion.

During the three-day programme, Navkaran's focus was to draw attention and spark a conversation around Punjab’s battle with cancer and spread awareness about the need for stronger infrastructure, deeper social understanding and more effective dialogue around this problem.

Navkaran is actively engaged in an initiative that he started not just to spread awareness about cancer but also provide informational and psychological support to patients and families.