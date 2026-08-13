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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana resident booked for violating woman

Ludhiana resident booked for violating woman

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:54 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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The victim also accused the man of blackmailing her by threatening to circulate her video.. iStock
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A case of alleged rape after administering an intoxicating substance to a woman has come to light.

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The victim also accused the man of blackmailing her by threatening to circulate her video. The Dehlon police on Tuesday registered a case against Kamaljeet Singh, alias Raju, a resident of Kot Mangal Singh.

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In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that the suspect used to visit their family and gradually gained her trust. In November 2024, he allegedly sent her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law somewhere on the pretext of showing them a new property.

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The woman alleged that when they left the place, the man allegedly brought a cold drink allegedly laced with some intoxicating substance and served to her. Following which, she became unconscious and the suspect allegedly raped her.

The complainant alleged that the suspect recorded the act on his mobile phone. Later, he began blackmailing her by threatening to make the video viral. The suspect raped her on several occasions.

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She accused him of repeatedly threatening to make the video viral, defame the victim’s family and kill her. Distressed by the continuous threats, she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

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