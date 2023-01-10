Ludhiana resident duped of Rs 84 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 9

The police registered a case against an unidentified person on the charge of cheating a city resident of lakhs of rupees.

Tanuj Harman Singh, a resident of South City area, complained to the police that someone contacted him through a website for trade of goods. Later, he deposited a sum of Rs 84.44 lakh in 2 different bank accounts between November 2, 2021, and December 16, 2021. The complainant alleged that later he came to know that he had been cheated. He alleged that the suspect refused to return his money.

A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the PAU police station against an unidentified person.