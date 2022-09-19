Ludhiana resident gets 10-year jail for possessing intoxicant

Ludhiana, September 18
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has convicted a drug peddler, Sukhwinder, a resident of Mandiani village in the district, on the charges of possessing intoxicating powder, weighing 120 gm. He was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 10 years. A fine of Rs 1,00,000 was also imposed on the accused.
The court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt. It also declined the plea of leniency raised by him with the observation that the recovered quantity of intoxicating powder falls under the commercial quantity.
Additional public prosecutor Rakesh Soni apprised that a case against the accused was registered on April 29, 2017, at the Dakha police station. The prosecution examined five witnesses to prove his guilt. During trial, with the help of the Forensic Science Laboratory report, it was proved that the intoxicating powder was containing Alprazolam salt.
On that day, ASI Harpreet Singh, along with other police officials, was going towards Mandiani village in connection with patrolling. When the police reached near the Mandiani bridge drain, the accused was seen coming from the Mandiani side. On seeing the police, he tried to leave the place but was apprehended.
During the search, 120 gm of intoxicating powder was seized from him. He was nabbed and put to trial. During the trial, he pleaded innocence. After appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty.
