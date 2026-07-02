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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana resident moves rights panel over LIT’s ‘pick-and-choose’ policy in plot auctions

Ludhiana resident moves rights panel over LIT’s ‘pick-and-choose’ policy in plot auctions

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:43 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana Improvement Trust's 40-sq yard residential plots in Ludhiana.
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Alleging discrimination in the allotment of residential plots by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), a city resident has approached the Punjab Human Rights Commission after claiming that several highest bidders (L-1) were denied plots despite offering top bids while similar bids of other buyers were accepted.

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Ashish Chhabra, who has also submitted complaints to the Deputy Commissioner and other authorities concerned, alleged that he has been running from pillar to post for months seeking justice. He accused the LIT of following a “pick-and-choose” policy in cancelling auctions and demanded an independent inquiry into the entire process.

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According to the complaint, Chhabra participated in the LIT e-auctions conducted in October 2025, January 2026 and March 2026 for 40-sq yard residential plots in E-Block of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The reserve price of each plot was Rs 24 lakh.

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He stated that in the October 2025 auction, he emerged as the highest bidder for one plot with a bid of Rs 24.30 lakh while another bidder, Naveen Chhabra, also became the highest bidder for a separate plot with an identical bid of Rs 24.30 lakh. However, both auctions were cancelled.

In the January 2026 auction, Ashish Chhabra (Rs 25.30 lakh), Priti Chhabra (Rs 25.50 lakh), Shaleen Chhabra (Rs 25.40 lakh) and Tajinder Singh, who emerged as the highest bidder for two separate plots with bids of Rs 25.60 lakh and Rs 25.70 lakh, were also denied allotments after the auctions were cancelled.

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In the March 2026 auction, Ashish Chhabra claimed he offered the highest bid of Rs 28.70 lakh while Mohan Lal emerged as the highest bidder for another plot with Rs 28 lakh. According to the complaint, both auctions were again cancelled.

The complainant said on every occasion, the LIT cited the same reason — “Auction cancelled due to low price as compared To earlier auctions”.

However, Chhabra questioned the consistency of the decision-making process. Referring to auction records attached with his complaint, he alleged that plots in the same locality were sold earlier on marginal increases over the reserve price. He cited Plot No 247-E, sold in August 2025 for Rs 24.40 lakh against a reserve price of Rs 24 lakh, and Plot No 253-E, sold in October 2025 for Rs 29 lakh. He also referred to Plot No 15-D, which was sold for Rs 45.60 lakh against a reserved price of Rs 45 lakh.

He alleged that while these bids were accepted, several other highest bidders were denied allotments on the ground that the bids were too low. He further alleged that certain LIT officials were “hand in glove” with some beneficiaries and that different standards were being adopted for different bidders.

Seeking intervention, Chhabra has urged the Human Rights Commission and the district administration to investigate the alleged irregularities, fix responsibility if any wrongdoing is found, and ensure that the cancelled plots are allotted in a fair and transparent manner.

Chairman, Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Tarsem Singh Bhinder, said: “The case is already under my knowledge and we are already in talking terms with my head office and we will look into the matter”.

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