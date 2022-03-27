Ludhiana: Residents block B7 Chowk against police inaction

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 26

Residents of the Central Town locality laid a siege to B7 Chowk last night against police inaction. Residents alleged that a man of the same locality had thrown bricks at a car and children sitting in the car had a miraculous escape.

A resident, Davinder Singh, said on late Friday evening a resident of their locality had passed lewd remarks about a woman and when other residents objected and asked the man to apologise, the man turned furious and started throwing bricks.

Bricks damaged a car and children sitting in the car had a miraculous escape. Residents then gathered and informed the police. When no action was taken by the police, residents blocked B7 Chowk.

After an hour protesters were calmed down by the police and action was assured against the man.