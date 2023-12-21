Ludhiana residents call for steps to tackle stray dog menace

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 20

Days after a girl from Mahavir Nagar was mauled by a pack of four stray dogs in the Sunil Park area of Ludhiana, local residents have expressed concern about the failure of the civic body and the government to curb the canine menace.

The residents said the elected representatives should broach the subject with the state government and the Centre so that some measures could be taken to avert such incidents.

Rajneesh, a relative of the victim, said she had sustained multiple injuries, with visible bite marks on her head and arms. “She (the girl) has received the anti-rabies vaccine and the necessary medical care,” he added.

Gaurav, a resident of the Sunil Park area, rued, “The stray dog sterilisation process was disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a surge in the stray dog population.” He stressed that the authorities concerned should implement all the necessary measures to prevent such incidents.

Maninder Singh, a city resident, emphasised, “MLAs and MPs should raise the issue with the government and urge prompt action to prevent dog bites. Many such incidents have already been reported in the city and various areas of the state.”

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that he had directed the joint commissioner to despatch a team from MC’s animal birth control centre to catch the stray dogs and keep them under observation for some days. He had also asked the official to ensure that the strays are sterilised and vaccinated.

It may be recalled that the MC had launched a project to sterilise stray dogs in February 2015, and it claims to have neutered around 94,000 stray dogs so far. The district witnessed an average of 52 dog bites every day last year. Cumulatively, the last year saw an alarming 19,043 dog bite incidents. Pertinently, the actual number of cases could be higher than the ones reported.

