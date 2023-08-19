Ludhiana Residents catch two youths for buying drugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 18

Residents caught two youths who had come to buy drugs in the Machhiwara area. Their frisking led to the recovery of a syringe from them.

After a video of the youths went viral in social media, the Khanna police issued a statement in which they stated that a video was reportedly gone viral on social media, in which two youths were seen visiting the Samrala subdivision to buy drugs. Taking strict action against the duo, the Khanna police rounded them under Sections 109, CrPC, at the Machhiwara police station. Also, syringe was recovered from their possession and further investigation is on to nab the peddlers.

The alleged youths in a viral video told residents of Dhanur village that they had come to buy drugs on the directions of a Shergarh-based man. They also revealed that a smuggler from the Bet area was supposed to deliver drugs (chitta) to them at Dhanur. The man was also facing several cases of drug smuggling. Before the peddler could come to deliver drugs to the two youths, the villagers caught them. They also thrashed them and informed the police.

Samrala DSP Jaspinder Singh said the police got information about two smugglers and their role was being scanned. The police would try to bust the entire drug supply line.

