Ludhiana residents concerned over compulsion, stress stemming from social media

With the increasing use of social media by people across age groups, residents have grown increasingly concerned over the compulsion and stress stemming from the time spent online.

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In a race to portray their lives as “perfect and flawless”, people are posting social media content with filters that alter their looks and going as far as staging entire setups to make it look like a story straight from a “fairy tale”.

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In case they are unable to curate what is perceived as the “perfect life” online, many people are battling depression and anxiety.

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Social media platforms, once used to connect and as a tool to communicate, have assumed a vastly different role over the years as they are used for displaying life before the world.

“Posting online has become a compulsion these days. Any special day or outing is incomplete without posting pictures and reels. Vacation is not relaxing anymore because there is the weight of curating perfect shots. I am stuck in this web and unable to break free,” says Shrishti, a bank employee.

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For a college student like Deepanjali, every achievement feels like an opportunity to post new content.

“If I don’t post it, I feel invisible. Everyone is doing it and I also like to flaunt my achievements online,” she says.

Harish, an employee of a private company in the city, says social media addiction has affected a family member.

“My wife is so addicted to making reels that sometimes, I wonder whether we are going for an outing or for a shoot. She chooses places with good backgrounds, keeping in view her reels. Earlier, I used to object. But as it gives her happiness, I have stopped. Now, I just let her enjoy the way she wants,” says Harish.

Deepti, a clinical psychologist based in the city, says there are content creators who are earning and it is their job.

“They write a script and plan an entire episode around it. Problems start when common people start imitating them and start creating content from their real lives. They come under constant pressure to shoot pictures and reels,” she adds.

“Over time, the gap between projection and reality erodes the emotional well-being of a person. One starts feeling the pressure of posting online and things become difficult to manage. This is when people slip into depression and anxiety,” she says.

A mother says she had succumbed to the pressure of social media and had to seek medical help.

“I feel guilty if I don’t upload pictures of my child’s milestones. It’s as if being a good mother is measured by Instagram. In case my son failed to get a medal, I used to pressure him. One day, I realised what I was doing was so unfair. I didn’t want to follow the trend and took time off from social media. I also sought medical help. Now, I am off that pressure and do not require validation from others,” says the mother of an 11-year-old, wishing not to be named.