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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana residents face traffic chaos as VIP movement chokes roads

Ludhiana residents face traffic chaos as VIP movement chokes roads

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:07 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Cars lined up at an entrance to Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Monday evening. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
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Commuters faced a tough time due to VIP movement in the city on Monday evening as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, ministers and legislators arrived to attend the Jashn-e-Inquilab, a programme held at the PAU grounds to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

A shopkeeper on Malhar Road said it took him 45 minutes to reach his shop from his residence in BRS Nagar. He said the 2-km stretch generally took about 10 minutes to cover.

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An ambulance was also stuck in a traffic jam.

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Meanwhile, serpentine queues of vehicles were seen at Gate No. 2 of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) as the police restricted traffic movement in the area. Heavy police deployment was made inside and outside the university.

Rajnish Dhiman, general secretary of the state BJP, accused the AAP government of misusing the state machinery. He alleged that buses belonging to the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) were being used to transport people to such events.

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He said that before the 2022 Assembly elections, AAP had promised to abolish VIP culture and safeguard the state exchequer, but the party forgot its promises after assuming power.

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