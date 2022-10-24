Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 23

On Sunday, shoppers thronged Ludhiana markets to such an extent that it appeared that not a single person had remained at home. Luring customers with bulk buying discounts and freebies, businessmen were all smiles on the eve of the festival of lights.

From clothes to crackers to sweets and every conceivable gift item, the shoppers were seen lugging everything.

People rush to buy sweets at a shop in city on Sunday.

As it always happens, this year saw further elaboration and refinement in gift packs, whether of dry fruits, sweets, chocolates, biscuits and namkeens or even elegant little six/12 packs of condiments. Exotic jelly candles were another item that caught the buyers’ fancy this time.

Ladoos, kaju barfis and mixed mithai boxes seemed to be the chosen ones. Nevertheless, mithai (sweets) trays did not wait on the counter even for half-an-hour at leading shops. It was like selling them when they are hot.

Women doing their last-minute shopping for Diwali in Ludhiana.

Most temples, gurdwaras and institutions have been lit up since Saturday night.

This year, shopkeepers outdid themselves when it came to decoration. Several leading stores could be seen illuminated and festooned with garlands of marigolds from end to end.

Maximum rush was witnessed at shops selling electronics, gift items, sweets, utensils and toys. However, cracker sales failed to register a seasonal boom. Besides, alcohol sales went up by more than 50 per cent with premium brands leading the chart.

Max rush at electronics, sweetmeat shops

