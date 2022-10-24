Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Nitin Jain
Ludhiana, October 23
On Sunday, shoppers thronged Ludhiana markets to such an extent that it appeared that not a single person had remained at home. Luring customers with bulk buying discounts and freebies, businessmen were all smiles on the eve of the festival of lights.
From clothes to crackers to sweets and every conceivable gift item, the shoppers were seen lugging everything.
As it always happens, this year saw further elaboration and refinement in gift packs, whether of dry fruits, sweets, chocolates, biscuits and namkeens or even elegant little six/12 packs of condiments. Exotic jelly candles were another item that caught the buyers’ fancy this time.
Ladoos, kaju barfis and mixed mithai boxes seemed to be the chosen ones. Nevertheless, mithai (sweets) trays did not wait on the counter even for half-an-hour at leading shops. It was like selling them when they are hot.
Most temples, gurdwaras and institutions have been lit up since Saturday night.
This year, shopkeepers outdid themselves when it came to decoration. Several leading stores could be seen illuminated and festooned with garlands of marigolds from end to end.
Maximum rush was witnessed at shops selling electronics, gift items, sweets, utensils and toys. However, cracker sales failed to register a seasonal boom. Besides, alcohol sales went up by more than 50 per cent with premium brands leading the chart.
Max rush at electronics, sweetmeat shops
Maximum rush was witnessed at shops selling electronics, gift items, sweets, utensils and toys. However, cracker sales failed to register a seasonal boom. Besides, alcohol sales went up by more than 50 per cent with premium brands leading the chart.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...