Ludhiana residents hail food safety raids amid festive rush, push for year-round vigil

Residents hailed the Health Department’s Food Safety Wing for ramping up raids on local vendors amid festive rush, even as they pointed out that similar vigilance should be endured all year.

The Food Safety Wing stepped up enforcement across the district as the festive season fuels a surge in the sale of sweets, dairy products and other consumables. The action is intended at protecting consumers from adulterated, stale and substandard food.

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Recent inspections and surprise raids conducted ahead of Diwali have drawn appreciation from residents and activists.

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“The action against stale sweets has sent a strong message. However, inspections should be conducted daily and must cover reputed establishments as well as smaller vendors. Consumers should have complete information about the freshness and shelf life of sweets they purchase,” said city resident Arvind Sharma.

Echoing his sentiments, Rajesh Verma, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, said many consumers have concerns about food quality during festivals.

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“The inspections are reassuring, but they should continue throughout the year. Public health can’t be safeguarded through occasional drives alone. Regular monitoring will build consumer confidence and deter violators,” he added.

Health officials asserted that inspections were on at full swing.

District Health Officer Dr Ashish Chawla said the department was conducting regular as well as surprise inspections to check food quality, storage conditions and hygiene standards. “No food business operator will be allowed to compromise public health. Strict action will be taken against violators under the Food Safety and Standards Act,” he added.

Over the past couple of weeks, the department has cracked down on sweet shops, bakeries, dairy units, paneer manufacturing units and cold storage facilities across the district.

In one of the biggest actions taken recently, food safety officials raided cold storage facilities and destroyed over a tonne of old sweets that had been stored for two to three months. As many as three samples of petha, gulab jamun and rasgulla were collected for laboratory testing. Officials said the sweets were destroyed on the spot to prevent their sale in the market during the festive rush.

In another inspection drive conducted across various areas, including Division Number 3, CMC Chowk, Bhamian and Alamgir-Chauri Road, the department collected 10 food samples comprising sweets, bakery items, paneer and other milk products. Two challans were issued to food business operators over lack of hygiene and around 15 kg of sweets found unfit for consumption were destroyed.

Officials maintained that the special drive will continue beyond Diwali and warned that strict action will be taken against those indulging in food adulteration or violating safety norms.