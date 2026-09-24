Ludhiana residents hold protest over water shortage

With taps dry for days, residents of Jaswant Nagar in Ward 86 staged a protest on Wednesday, seeking immediate restoration of regular water supply in the locality.

The protesting residents said that though the Municipal Corporation (MC) started work on a new tubewell after the existing one went dry, the installation work had been progressing slowly. They said it had forced families to make alternative arrangements for their daily water needs.

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The protesters raised slogans against the authorities. They claimed they had repeatedly approached the authorities but were still waiting for the new tubewell to become operational.

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According to the residents, the shortage had affected routine household activities, with many families now relying on private water tankers or purchasing drinking water from the market.

In view of the protest, MLA Madan Lal Bagga and MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar visited the spot, inspected the ongoing tubewell work and interacted with the residents.

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They assured the protesters that the work was nearing completion and the new tubewell would be made functional shortly.

The MC chief said additional infrastructure was also being laid in the area as part of the canal-based water supply project. A water treatment plant was under construction as part of the larger system, he added.

Once the canal-based system becomes operational, residents will gradually be shifted away from dependence on groundwater and tubewells for their water supply, he said.

The residents pressed for quick completion of tubewell work, saying they had already been facing the shortage for a prolonged period.