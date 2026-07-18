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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana residents pay tributes to mark birth anniversary of PVC Sekhon

Ludhiana residents pay tributes to mark birth anniversary of PVC Sekhon

Residents flay Ludhiana administration for ‘failing’ to honour martyr

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:25 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Residents pay their respects at the statue of Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon in Ludhiana on Friday.
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A group of residents on Friday paid floral tributes to mark the birth anniversary of Param Vir Chakra recipient Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon.

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He laid down his life during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and is the only Indian Air Force (IAF) officer to have been awarded the Param Vir Chakra. PVC Sekhon was awarded the honour posthumously.

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Locals, however, hit out at the district administration and politicians for “failing” to remember the martyr.

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“The district administration failed to remember the martyr. So have the political class, who otherwise make tall claims in their manifestos,” said Col JS Gill (retd), a renowned environmentalist.

“There is no arrangement for steps to reach the pedestal where his statue is installed. It speaks of utter apathy on part of the administration,” said Col TS Gill (retd).

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“School students, at least those from nearby institutes, must have been called by the administration to let them know about the martyrdom of Sekhon. How will the youth be inspired to serve the forces? The administration didn’t even clean the pedestal,” said Brij Bhushan Goyal, organising secretary, Alumni Association, SCD Government College.

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