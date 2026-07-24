Ludhiana residents protest proposed liquor vend

Residents of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar in Dholewal held a protest on Thursday over a proposed liquor shop in the area. A number of locals, along with councillor Sohan Singh Goga, arrived at the site raised slogans against the vend’s opening.

Advertisement

The protesters allegedly set a kiosk (temporary structure) on fire and warned they would not let it function in the area.

Advertisement

Councillor Goga said the location of the proposed liquor shop in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, located behind Sangeet Cinema, was close to densely populated areas.

Advertisement

The site has two schools, temples, dispensaries and houses around it. Opening a liquor shop will cause problems for women, children and the elderly, the councillor said.

The councillor said residents had signed a petition and it would be submitted to MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu and DC Himanshu Jain.

Advertisement

“This was not the first time that people have gathered to protest the liquor vend. The contractor had earlier tried to make it functional, but people never let it happen,” he added.