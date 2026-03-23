Ludhiana Residents question cow cess utilisation

Ludhiana’s busy roads are increasingly turning into grazing grounds for stray cattle, creating daily chaos for commuters and raising serious safety concerns.

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From tractors and SUVs to motorcycles, vehicles are often forced to swerve or halt abruptly as cows wander across intersections or settle on pavements. The menace has become so routine that residents now describe it as a “second traffic problem” after congestion.

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Accidents linked to stray cattle have been reported across the city, with drivers losing control while trying to avoid animals. “Every evening, I risk my life driving home. The cows block intersections, and the police just watch helplessly,” said Rajinder Singh, at Jalandhar bye pass.

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Shopkeepers are also feeling the impact, reporting a decline in business. Harpreet Kaur, who runs a store near Gill road said, “Customers hesitate to stop because of traffic jams caused by cattle. It’s hurting business badly.”

The frustration is further fuelled by the fact that Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has collected crores under the cow cess since 2016, yet little has been spent on shelters or cattle management. Civic records show that nearly Rs 20 crore was collected between 2016 and 2022.

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“We pay taxes, we pay cess, but the cows are still on the roads. The government must tell us where the money has gone,” said Sunita Sharma, a schoolteacher from Civil Lines.

The existing Gaushalas are full to the brim and officials admit that plans for dedicated cow sheds have been delayed due to departmental hurdles and lack of coordination. Meanwhile, the problem worsens in winter as cattle seek warmth on roadways, increasing the risk of accidents. The police vehicles are often seen managing cattle instead of focusing on law and order, further highlighting the strain on civic resources.

Residents argue that the issue is not just about inconvenience but about public safety and accountability. “With crores lying unused, we demand transparency in fund utilisation and immediate establishment of shelters,” adds another city resident.