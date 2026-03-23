icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana Residents question cow cess utilisation

Ludhiana Residents question cow cess utilisation

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:28 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Stray cattle roam freely on Ludhiana’s busy roads, bringing traffic to a standstill and posing risks to commuters. INDER JEET VERMA
Advertisement

Ludhiana’s busy roads are increasingly turning into grazing grounds for stray cattle, creating daily chaos for commuters and raising serious safety concerns.

Advertisement

From tractors and SUVs to motorcycles, vehicles are often forced to swerve or halt abruptly as cows wander across intersections or settle on pavements. The menace has become so routine that residents now describe it as a “second traffic problem” after congestion.

Advertisement

Accidents linked to stray cattle have been reported across the city, with drivers losing control while trying to avoid animals. “Every evening, I risk my life driving home. The cows block intersections, and the police just watch helplessly,” said Rajinder Singh, at Jalandhar bye pass.

Advertisement

Shopkeepers are also feeling the impact, reporting a decline in business. Harpreet Kaur, who runs a store near Gill road said, “Customers hesitate to stop because of traffic jams caused by cattle. It’s hurting business badly.”

The frustration is further fuelled by the fact that Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has collected crores under the cow cess since 2016, yet little has been spent on shelters or cattle management. Civic records show that nearly Rs 20 crore was collected between 2016 and 2022.

Advertisement

“We pay taxes, we pay cess, but the cows are still on the roads. The government must tell us where the money has gone,” said Sunita Sharma, a schoolteacher from Civil Lines.

The existing Gaushalas are full to the brim and officials admit that plans for dedicated cow sheds have been delayed due to departmental hurdles and lack of coordination. Meanwhile, the problem worsens in winter as cattle seek warmth on roadways, increasing the risk of accidents. The police vehicles are often seen managing cattle instead of focusing on law and order, further highlighting the strain on civic resources.

Residents argue that the issue is not just about inconvenience but about public safety and accountability. “With crores lying unused, we demand transparency in fund utilisation and immediate establishment of shelters,” adds another city resident.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts