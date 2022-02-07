Ludhiana residents raise objection over library in public park

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 6

Opposing the construction of a building for a library in a public park near Manju Cinema, residents have raised objections and filed a complaint to the MC Commissioner. These residents said the public park should not be used for any other purpose.

In the complaint, residents alleged that six trees had been axed in Maharana Partap Singh Park, Nirankari Mohalla, for the construction of the library building. They had complained to the executive engineer against the axing of trees, but nothing was done.

One of the complainants, Gajjan Singh Jassal, said: “There should be no construction in the park. Instead of increasing the green cover, the Municipal Corporation axed six trees in the park and started constructing a building there”.

The residents demanded that the MC Commissioner should cancel the resolution regarding the construction of a library in the park. They further demanded that action must be taken against those who axed the trees in the park. —