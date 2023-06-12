Ludhiana residents resent fuel price hike

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 11

Hike in fuel prices by the state government has burnt a hole in the pocket of the common man. Petrol and diesel prices were increased in Punjab following the upward revision in value-added tax (VAT) on fuel by the state government. Following the revised rates, the price of petrol rose to Rs 98.65 per litre and of diesel to Rs 88.95 per litre.

One of the petrol dealers in Ludhiana Raju Sharma said the new rates were implemented from 6 am today as state government had increased the VAT on fuel.

Satnam Singh, a bank employee, said there was no respite to layman from inflation. “The common man was struggling to make both ends meet and continues to struggle from inflation. The governments come and go with false promises, common man’s plight remains the same,” he rued.

Taking a dig at the AAP, Bikramjit Singh Cheema, senior leader of the BJP, said the population in Punjab was feeling cheated as they had voted the AAP to power expecting that there would be some kind of respite to common man but the hopes of Punjabis were shattered, said the leader.