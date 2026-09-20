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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana residents seek probe as ‘fancy’ lights along Buddha Nullah go dark within months

Ludhiana residents seek probe as ‘fancy’ lights along Buddha Nullah go dark within months

Will ask officials to ensure repairs at the earliest: Ludhiana MC chief

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:13 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Locals claim the lights were installed just six months ago. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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Residents have called for a probe as fancy lights installed along the banks of Buddha Nullah in the North Assembly segment stopped functioning within months of being installed.The residents questioned the quality of the work, the cost of which ran into lakhs of rupees.

Around 110 fancy lights were installed along a stretch from Chand Cinema Road to Haibowal Puli by the Municipal Corporation’s Light Branch. Residents said the project was completed around six months ago but a majority of the lights were not functioning.

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Residents demanded an independent technical inspection of the project, including the quality of lights, electrical equipment, wiring and installation work. They said merely repairing the faulty lights would not address the larger question of why the lights had stopped working within such a short period.

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Rakesh Kumar, a resident of the area, said the situation raised serious questions about the use of public funds. “These lights were installed only a few months ago but people can see several of them switched off. If the material was of good quality and the work was properly executed, so many lights should not have developed faults so soon,” he said.

Gurpreet Singh, another resident, said the MC should not limit the matter to routine repairs. “Lakhs of rupees have been spent on these lights. If most of them are already non-functional, there should be a proper technical check to find out where the problem lies and who is responsible,” he added.

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MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said, “I will ask the officers to look into this issue and repair these lights as soon as possible.”

Manoj Sharma, also a resident, said the MC should make public details of the project, including the cost, contractor and specifications of the lights.

“Public money can’t be spent repeatedly on the same work. If the lights have failed within months, the quality of the project needs to be examined,” he added.

The residents urged the MC to check whether the contractor had provided the required warranty and ensure that defective equipment was replaced without additional cost to the civic body.

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