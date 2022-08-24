Ludhiana: Residents seek proper water supply facility, stage protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 23

Slamming the Municipal Corporation (MC) for failing to ensure availability of direct water supply facility in the flats constructed under basic services to the urban poor (BSUP) at Dhandari, a Congress leader from Ward No. 23 along with residents staged a protest at MC’s Zone D office on Tuesday. The protesters sat on dharna in front of the MC’s Zone D office building entrance and raised slogans against the municipal corporation and state government.

The protesters, including men and women, had brought empty buckets to express their anger against the civic body and the AAP government.

Congress leader Gaurav Bhatti said slum dwellers from Rajiv Gandhi Colony were allotted flats at Dhandari last year. “These persons had shifted to the flats but the MC has failed to ensure arrangement of direct water supply to the allotted flats to date. Thus, I along with residents were forced to stage the protest today,” he said.

Many dwellers were forced to return to the slums as the civic body failed to ensure water supply to the flats, they said.

A resident said, “We were allotted flats but the water supply was not provided. We want that MC should provide all required amenities there. The water supply should be ensured at the earliest. Moreover, some of the flats have been illegally occupied. The civic body should pay attention in this regard.”

Later, MC Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, superintending engineers Ravinder Garg and Rajinder Singh met the protestors. The protesting residents gave a memorandum to officials who assured them of required steps to resolve the issue.