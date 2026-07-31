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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana residents submit memo to NHAI over poor condition of roads

Ludhiana residents submit memo to NHAI over poor condition of roads

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:10 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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There are no pedestrian footpaths on service roads, the NHAI should ensure the same for safety of pedestrians, says a resident. Representational pic
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A group of residents submitted a memorandum to the NHAI authorities in Ludhiana about various problems faced by commuters on roads and highways built by the NHAI, passing through and around the city in particular.

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They told them that it seems as if none of the senior officials have ever visited to know about the problems faced by people.

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“Both sides of the NH-44 is in a sorry state, from Jalandhar to Delhi. Roads are having big potholes. High- speed traffic is resulting in damage to vehicles. There are no proper road markings, either on highway or service roads. Whenever any stretch is repaired, loose gravel remains on roads resulting in accidents.” Industrialists Tajinder Singh Dua and Rajesh Rai Dhandha pointed out that there was an official wrong side movement of heavy vehicles carrying containers from the Dhandari cut towards the Focal Point.

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Col Jasjit Singh Gill , a member of district DISHA committee, stressed on finding solutions for garbage dumping, water harvesting and requirement of surface smoothening on highways passing through the city, as it was a commercial hub buzzing with activity.

Bhushan Goyal, a senior citizen, pointed out in the meeting that the NHAI had to maintain service roads on both sides which open to many colonies in city limits and also beyond the municipal limits, these open to many villages on both sides. These roads are used by pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. There are no pedestrian footpaths on service roads. The NHAI should ensure the same for the city for the safety of pedestrians. — TNS

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