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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana residents thrash 2 drug peddlers

Ludhiana residents thrash 2 drug peddlers

Alleged drug peddlers later handed over to the Ludhiana police

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:15 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana residents had planned a trap to nab the alleged drug peddlers. Representational image
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Manohar Nagar residents caught two alleged drug peddlers red-handed and handed them over to the police after thrashing them.

The residents said they were “fed up” with the open sale of drugs in their locality and had set a trap for the peddlers.

According to the residents, the two men had come to the colony around midnight to sell drugs. The residents asserted that anyone found selling or buying drugs in the area would “meet the same fate”.

The police said they were investigating the matter and were yet to formally arrest the accused at the time of the filing of this report.

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The area residents have also written a letter to the police, stating that the drug menace has become so severe that people are being forced to sell their houses and leave the state.

Rajesh Khokhar, a resident of the area, said that the sale of ‘chitta’ had been going on in the colony for a long time. According to him, peddlers sell drugs from houses, parks and streets. When some residents protested, the peddlers even tried to attack them, he claimed.

Khokhar said addicts from distant places regularly visit the colony to buy drugs and inject themselves in the local park. He said it had forced the residents to stop using the park.

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After the number of addicts increased, the residents planned the trap and a team was formed to keep a watch on peddlers supplying drugs to the addicts.

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