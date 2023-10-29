Ludhiana residents urged to exercise their ‘Right to Vote’ sans fear

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

With an aim of spreading awareness among voters and to encourage residents to exercise their “Right to Vote,” the district administration organised a cycle rally in the city on Saturday morning.

Working on the directions of Election Commission of India (ECI), the district administration organised the rally under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. Ludhiana DC Surabhi Malik and Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Sandeep Rishi flagged off the rally, which started from the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.

A number of residents/cyclists participated in the rally, which ended near Dandi Swami Chowk after moving through different parts of the city.

DC Malik and Sandeep Rishi urged the residents to exercise their “Right to Vote,” without any fear. They also appealed to the young voters to vote wisely and without coming under anyone’s influence.

The officials stated that special camps would be organised to enroll eligible voters in the coming days. The camps would be held on November 4-5 and December 2-3. Booth Level Officers (BLO) will be available at all the polling stations from 10am to 5pm during these camps.

DC Malik stated that more awareness activities would be held under SVEEP programme in the coming days to spread voter awareness among the residents.