Ludhiana residents wake up to foggy morning, visibility hit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 5

A thick blanket of fog engulfed the city this morning, hampering visibility, drivers were forced to switch-on headlights of their vehicles even at 9 am due to the same.

With many regions of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall, the temperature in the planes has also dropped. The minimum temperature recorded today was 9.6°C while the maximum temperature recorded was 22°C.

The morning relative humidity recorded was 97 per cent while the evening was 53 per cent.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the weather is expected to remain dry over Ludhiana and adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

“It was difficult to drive today as the fog was very dense. I was 15 minutes late to work, as I could hardly drive, owing to the low visibility,” said Sartaj, who is working with a private company.

“I was amazed by the dense fog that engulfed the city this morning. The temperature has begun dropping and winters are arriving steadily. The government’s decision of pushing school timings was very well-timed,” said Anu, a resident.