Ludhiana restrict Ropar to 158 runs in 1st innings

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 5

A fine contribution of 64 runs by Jashanpreet Singh went in vain as hosts Ropar were restricted to a small total of 158 runs in the first innings of the fourth and last league match against Ludhiana in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament being played at the Government College ground, Ropar, on Wednesday.

Ludhiana skipper Adhiraj Singh Mangat won the toss and invited Ropar to bat first. Ropar lost their first wicket on the very first ball when Adhiraj got rid of opener Karaninder Singh who failed to score even a single run.

Gursimar Singh and Jashanpreet took the score to 79 before the former was out at his individual score of 24 runs after 40.5 overs.

Jashanpreet returned to the pavilion with the scoreboard reading 96 for three. His innings of 64 runs came off 165 balls, studded with nine boundaries and a six. Next man in, Yamuna Singh made 25 runs and Ropar’s first essay culminated at 158 runs in 71.5 overs.

For Ludhiana, Divyam Sharma was the most successful bowler, scalping five victims for 42 runs in 16 overs. Parveen Giri and Arnav Shrivastav captured two wickets each while Adhiraj claimed one wicket.

Ludhiana began their reply on a cautious note and were 45 for three after 16 overs at draw of stumps. All the three wickets were taken by Aryan Chandan who bowled six overs, giving away 11 runs.

The match will now continue according to the decided schedule in the days to come.