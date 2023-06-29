Ludhiana: Rising tomato prices burn a hole in common man’s pocket

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 28

Tomatoes are burning a hole in the common man’s pocket, with the vegetable selling at Rs 80-100 per kg in the retail market here. The price of the vegetable was merely Rs 20 per kg about a fortnight back.

Homemakers are finding it difficult to buy tomatoes these days due to its sky-rocketing prices. “Tomatoes are used to cook almost every dish. I was shocked to learn from the street vendor that the price of 1-kg tomato was Rs 80. We can somehow manage to buy the vegetable, but what about the poor and needy?” Suman Kanta, a resident of Civil Lines, said.

Talking about the reason of the soaring prices, one of the leading vegetable growers in the region, Nek Singh Khokh said tomato is a crop that is produced in the temperature range of 30-35°C.

“So the right season for tomatoes in Punjab is from February to April,” he said, adding that after this, the produce comes either from South India or from Himachal Pradesh.

“While the floods have destroyed the crop in the South and Gujarat, continuous rains have damaged it in Himachal Pradesh. Therefore, a limited quantity of tomatoes is arriving in the state. The vegetable cannot be kept in cold storage for long, so the prices have gone up,” Khokh said.

Meanwhile, the poor are finding it impossible to purchase the vegetable.

Khushboo, a domestic helper, said she bought three tomatoes for Rs 20. “I will try to make do with them for the next 5-6 meals at least,” she added.

Vendors maintained that they used to purchase 10-15 kg of tomatoes from the mandi each day, but these days, they get just 4-5 kg of the vegetable as many homemakers had stopped buying them due to the high rates.

“In the wholesale market, the cost was Rs 10 per kg about 20 days back and today, we are getting it for no less than Rs 50-65 per kg,” a vegetable vendor said.